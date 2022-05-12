12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Duolingo DUOL stock rose 13.3% to $75.9 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Uxin UXIN stock moved upwards by 10.06% to $0.48. At the close, Uxin's trading volume reached 112.9K shares. This is 8.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.7 million.

Molecular Data MKD shares increased by 8.24% to $0.1. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.5 million, accounting for 10.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million.

Vinco Ventures BBIG shares moved upwards by 7.22% to $2.82. At the close, Vinco Ventures's trading volume reached 2.7 million shares. This is 11.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $530.3 million.

Lottery.com LTRY shares rose 6.87% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.0 million.

Esports Entertainment GMBL shares rose 6.02% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million.

Losers

Brilliant Earth Group BRLT stock declined by 20.6% to $5.36 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Inspirato ISPO stock decreased by 7.37% to $5.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $267.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Membership Collective MCG stock fell 6.51% to $6.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

Koss KOSS stock decreased by 6.47% to $5.21. The company's market cap stands at $47.6 million.

Meten Holding Gr METX stock fell 5.23% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.

Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS shares declined by 5.0% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $86.4 million.

