12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

JanOne JAN shares increased by 12.8% to $2.29 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.

HireRight Holdings HRT stock increased by 11.63% to $16.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

TD Hldgs GLG shares increased by 8.61% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.8 million.

Fluence Energy FLNC stock rose 6.18% to $6.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $362.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

ComSovereign Holding COMS shares increased by 5.63% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 million.

Redwire RDW shares increased by 5.4% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $244.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Losers

LiqTech International LIQT shares decreased by 24.3% to $0.69 during Thursday's after-market session. LiqTech International's trading volume hit 83.2K shares by close, accounting for 32.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.

CEA Industries CEAD stock declined by 12.04% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Armstrong Flooring AFI stock fell 8.71% to $0.36. Trading volume for this security closed at 4.7 million, accounting for 150.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.

Renovare Environmental RENO shares declined by 8.39% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.

iSun ISUN stock declined by 5.08% to $2.43. The company's market cap stands at $34.1 million.

AeroClean Technologies AERC stock declined by 5.06% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

