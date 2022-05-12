QQQ
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 12, 2022 5:36 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • JanOne JAN shares increased by 12.8% to $2.29 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
  • HireRight Holdings HRT stock increased by 11.63% to $16.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • TD Hldgs GLG shares increased by 8.61% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.8 million.
  • Fluence Energy FLNC stock rose 6.18% to $6.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $362.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMS shares increased by 5.63% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 million.
  • Redwire RDW shares increased by 5.4% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $244.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Losers

  • LiqTech International LIQT shares decreased by 24.3% to $0.69 during Thursday's after-market session. LiqTech International's trading volume hit 83.2K shares by close, accounting for 32.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.
  • CEA Industries CEAD stock declined by 12.04% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Armstrong Flooring AFI stock fell 8.71% to $0.36. Trading volume for this security closed at 4.7 million, accounting for 150.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.
  • Renovare Environmental RENO shares declined by 8.39% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.
  • iSun ISUN stock declined by 5.08% to $2.43. The company's market cap stands at $34.1 million.
  • AeroClean Technologies AERC stock declined by 5.06% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

