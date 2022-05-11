QQQ
Why Netflix Shares Are Diving Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
May 11, 2022 2:12 PM | 1 min read

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Netflix Inc NFLX, are trading lower amid continued volatility as investors digest the latest U.S. inflation data, which came in higher-than-expected.

The headline CPI rose 8.3% in April, down slightly from 8.5% in March but above economist estimates of 8.1%. Prior to 2022, the CPI hadn't risen 8.3% in any month since 1982... Read More

Netflix, Inc. provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Netflix has a 52-week high of $700.99 and a 52-week low of $167.91.

