Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

GoHealth GOCO stock increased by 13.66% to $0.8 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, GoHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 32.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $98.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

stock increased by 13.66% to $0.8 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, GoHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 32.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $98.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. United Insurance Holdings UIHC shares moved upwards by 11.45% to $1.55. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 374.8K shares, making up 196.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $68.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

shares moved upwards by 11.45% to $1.55. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 374.8K shares, making up 196.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $68.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago. MBIA MBI shares rose 7.35% to $12.4. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 109.6K, which is 26.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $684.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

shares rose 7.35% to $12.4. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 109.6K, which is 26.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $684.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago. Ambac Financial Group AMBC shares increased by 6.71% to $7.79. Trading volume for Ambac Financial Group's stock is 231.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $365.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

shares increased by 6.71% to $7.79. Trading volume for Ambac Financial Group's stock is 231.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $365.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. Palomar Hldgs PLMR shares increased by 5.22% to $54.17. Palomar Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 53.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 36.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

shares increased by 5.22% to $54.17. Palomar Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 53.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 36.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. Prudential PUK stock moved upwards by 4.72% to $23.28. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 803.0K shares, making up 124.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.2 billion.

Losers

Root ROOT shares fell 8.52% to $1.24 during Wednesday's regular session. Root's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 63.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $317.5 million.

shares fell 8.52% to $1.24 during Wednesday's regular session. Root's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 63.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $317.5 million. Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock declined by 6.85% to $47.84. As of 12:40 EST, Goosehead Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 83.0K, which is 37.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $985.9 million.

stock declined by 6.85% to $47.84. As of 12:40 EST, Goosehead Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 83.0K, which is 37.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $985.9 million. Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX shares decreased by 6.54% to $0.67. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 46.8K, which is 19.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.

shares decreased by 6.54% to $0.67. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 46.8K, which is 19.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million. Reliance Global Group RELI shares declined by 4.37% to $2.19. The current volume of 43.8K shares is 10.1% of Reliance Global Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million.

shares declined by 4.37% to $2.19. The current volume of 43.8K shares is 10.1% of Reliance Global Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million. ICC Holdings ICCH stock decreased by 2.89% to $16.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 3.8K, which is 186.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

stock decreased by 2.89% to $16.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 3.8K, which is 186.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago. Trean Insurance Group TIG stock declined by 2.6% to $6.38. Trean Insurance Group's stock is trading at a volume of 66.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 27.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $330.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.