Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 11, 2022 1:00 PM | 4 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • GoHealth GOCO stock increased by 13.66% to $0.8 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, GoHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 32.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $98.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • United Insurance Holdings UIHC shares moved upwards by 11.45% to $1.55. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 374.8K shares, making up 196.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $68.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • MBIA MBI shares rose 7.35% to $12.4. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 109.6K, which is 26.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $684.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Ambac Financial Group AMBC shares increased by 6.71% to $7.79. Trading volume for Ambac Financial Group's stock is 231.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $365.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Palomar Hldgs PLMR shares increased by 5.22% to $54.17. Palomar Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 53.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 36.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Prudential PUK stock moved upwards by 4.72% to $23.28. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 803.0K shares, making up 124.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.2 billion.

Losers

  • Root ROOT shares fell 8.52% to $1.24 during Wednesday's regular session. Root's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 63.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $317.5 million.
  • Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock declined by 6.85% to $47.84. As of 12:40 EST, Goosehead Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 83.0K, which is 37.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $985.9 million.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX shares decreased by 6.54% to $0.67. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 46.8K, which is 19.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
  • Reliance Global Group RELI shares declined by 4.37% to $2.19. The current volume of 43.8K shares is 10.1% of Reliance Global Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million.
  • ICC Holdings ICCH stock decreased by 2.89% to $16.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 3.8K, which is 186.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Trean Insurance Group TIG stock declined by 2.6% to $6.38. Trean Insurance Group's stock is trading at a volume of 66.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 27.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $330.7 million.

