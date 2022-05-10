12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Desktop Metal DM shares increased by 10.5% to $1.47 during Tuesday's after-market session. Desktop Metal's trading volume hit 2.4 million shares by close, accounting for 41.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $460.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Berkshire Grey BGRY shares rose 9.09% to $2.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $502.6 million.

Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares moved upwards by 8.59% to $0.49. Guardforce AI Co's trading volume hit 87.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.

Armstrong Flooring AFI stock increased by 6.39% to $0.15. Trading volume for this security closed at 255.7K, accounting for 37.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.

Axon Enterprise AXON stock moved upwards by 5.92% to $94.76. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

ShiftPixy PIXY shares increased by 4.99% to $0.21. Trading volume for this security closed at 109.6K, accounting for 8.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.

Losers

View VIEW stock declined by 53.0% to $0.64 during Tuesday's after-market session. View's trading volume hit 164.9K shares by close, accounting for 7.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $138.9 million.

Urban-gro UGRO stock declined by 8.42% to $6.2. The company's market cap stands at $64.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Momentus MNTS stock declined by 7.64% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $188.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock decreased by 6.95% to $7.1. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 62.3K shares, which is 11.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $318.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Yellow YELL shares declined by 6.53% to $3.58. The company's market cap stands at $184.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Array Technologies ARRY shares decreased by 4.63% to $6.6. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 50.8K shares, which is 1.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $991.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

