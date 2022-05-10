12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Biohaven Pharma Hldgs BHVN stock moved upwards by 70.0% to $141.34 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.1 million shares, making up 2102.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

AdaptHealth AHCO stock moved upwards by 24.71% to $14.26. AdaptHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 275.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

FibroGen FGEN stock increased by 23.92% to $9.84. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 181.3% of FibroGen's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $917.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Akebia Therapeutics AKBA stock increased by 23.82% to $0.43. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 10.2 million, which is 100.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Cara Therapeutics CARA shares rose 22.88% to $9.15. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 168.5% of Cara Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $490.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Myovant Sciences MYOV stock rose 22.42% to $9.53. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 225.5% of Myovant Sciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $894.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Losers

Akanda AKAN stock declined by 47.6% to $1.2 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 408.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.6 million.

LogicBio Therapeutics LOGC shares declined by 30.35% to $0.46. Trading volume for LogicBio Therapeutics's stock is 3.6 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 300.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.

GoodRx Holdings GDRX stock declined by 26.98% to $7.85. As of 13:30 EST, GoodRx Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 8.7 million, which is 315.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Bone Biologics BBLG shares fell 22.22% to $1.36. The current volume of 70.1K shares is 21.5% of Bone Biologics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million.

Silence Therapeutics SLN shares decreased by 19.47% to $9.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $272.3 million.

