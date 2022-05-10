QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 10, 2022 1:48 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Biohaven Pharma Hldgs BHVN stock moved upwards by 70.0% to $141.34 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.1 million shares, making up 2102.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • AdaptHealth AHCO stock moved upwards by 24.71% to $14.26. AdaptHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 275.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • FibroGen FGEN stock increased by 23.92% to $9.84. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 181.3% of FibroGen's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $917.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Akebia Therapeutics AKBA stock increased by 23.82% to $0.43. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 10.2 million, which is 100.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Cara Therapeutics CARA shares rose 22.88% to $9.15. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 168.5% of Cara Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $490.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Myovant Sciences MYOV stock rose 22.42% to $9.53. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 225.5% of Myovant Sciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $894.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Akanda AKAN stock declined by 47.6% to $1.2 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 408.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.6 million.
  • LogicBio Therapeutics LOGC shares declined by 30.35% to $0.46. Trading volume for LogicBio Therapeutics's stock is 3.6 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 300.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.
  • GoodRx Holdings GDRX stock declined by 26.98% to $7.85. As of 13:30 EST, GoodRx Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 8.7 million, which is 315.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Bone Biologics BBLG shares fell 22.22% to $1.36. The current volume of 70.1K shares is 21.5% of Bone Biologics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million.
  • Silence Therapeutics SLN shares decreased by 19.47% to $9.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $272.3 million.
  • SmileDirectClub SDC shares decreased by 16.79% to $1.26. Trading volume for SmileDirectClub's stock is 4.7 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 124.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $151.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers