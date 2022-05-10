QQQ
Why Moderna Shares Are Trading Lower Following Novavax's Earnings Report

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
May 10, 2022 11:04 AM | 1 min read

Moderna Inc MRNA shares are trading lower by 3.15% at $131.52. Vaccine stocks are falling in sympathy with Novavax, Inc. NVAX, which reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.

Novavax reported first-quarter revenue of $704 million, which came in below the $845.2 million estimate. The company reported quarterly earnings of $2.56 per share, which came in below the estimate of $2.69 per share... Read More

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Moderna has a 52-week high of $497.49 and a 52-week low of $122.01.

