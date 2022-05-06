QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 6, 2022 5:33 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Backblaze BLZE shares increased by 9.1% to $8.5 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $293.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Rekor Systems REKR stock moved upwards by 6.89% to $2.79. The company's market cap stands at $125.4 million.
  • T Stamp IDAI shares increased by 5.75% to $2.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.4 million.
  • Akerna KERN stock moved upwards by 5.33% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.5 million.
  • Tuya TUYA stock moved upwards by 4.91% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Charge Enterprises CRGE stock rose 4.37% to $5.25. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Losers

  • Steel Connect STCN shares fell 5.7% to $1.16 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.1 million.
  • Sonim Technologies SONM shares decreased by 5.63% to $0.73. At the close, Sonim Technologies's trading volume reached 451.6K shares. This is 12.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.
  • ironSource IS shares declined by 3.75% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
  • Entegris ENTG shares declined by 3.52% to $111.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 billion.
  • Qumu QUMU stock fell 3.23% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million.
  • Powerbridge Technologies PBTS stock declined by 2.7% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

