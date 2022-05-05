QQQ
9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 5, 2022 1:38 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Udemy UDMY stock increased by 10.3% to $11.16 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 355.9% of Udemy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Lottery.com LTRY stock moved upwards by 8.02% to $2.02. Lottery.com's stock is trading at a volume of 205.9K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 100.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.5 million.
  • Lordstown Motors RIDE shares increased by 7.89% to $2.25. The current volume of 7.3 million shares is 114.4% of Lordstown Motors's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $443.0 million.

Losers

  • Nephros NEPH stock fell 35.4% to $2.75 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 214.7K shares, making up 610.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Educational Development EDUC stock decreased by 29.75% to $4.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Wayfair W shares decreased by 23.25% to $69.67. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 7.7 million, which is 299.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Cazoo Gr CZOO stock decreased by 20.36% to $1.11. The current volume of 7.6 million shares is 427.8% of Cazoo Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $846.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Future FinTech Gr FTFT stock fell 16.82% to $0.62. As of 13:30 EST, Future FinTech Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 221.4K, which is 42.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.3 million.
  • Etsy ETSY stock fell 16.76% to $91.01. Trading volume for Etsy's stock is 11.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 278.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

