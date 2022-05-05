9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Udemy UDMY stock increased by 10.3% to $11.16 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 355.9% of Udemy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Nephros NEPH stock fell 35.4% to $2.75 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 214.7K shares, making up 610.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

stock fell 16.82% to $0.62. As of 13:30 EST, Future FinTech Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 221.4K, which is 42.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.3 million. Etsy ETSY stock fell 16.76% to $91.01. Trading volume for Etsy's stock is 11.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 278.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

