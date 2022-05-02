QQQ
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 2, 2022 3:19 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Cemtrex CETXP shares rose 384.4% to $3.1 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Cemtrex's stock is trading at a volume of 286.1K, which is 8312.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Cemtrex CETX shares moved upwards by 22.12% to $0.46. As of 13:30 EST, Cemtrex's stock is trading at a volume of 4.6 million, which is 2783.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
  • MICT MICT shares moved upwards by 17.03% to $0.53. As of 13:30 EST, MICT's stock is trading at a volume of 507.1K, which is 137.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.4 million.
  • Cerberus Cyber Sentinel CISO stock moved upwards by 14.45% to $4.83. The current volume of 178.0K shares is 18.5% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $660.3 million.
  • Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP shares increased by 12.95% to $0.88. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 115.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.9 million.
  • BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI shares moved upwards by 9.19% to $10.93. As of 13:30 EST, BigBear.ai Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 65.3K, which is 7.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

Losers

  • T Stamp IDAI shares fell 20.4% to $3.28 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 514.0K, which is 56.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $77.1 million.
  • Kaspien Holdings KSPN stock decreased by 17.21% to $5.1. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Ostin Technology Group OST stock fell 16.65% to $3.08. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 19.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.6 million.
  • Blackboxstocks BLBX shares fell 14.91% to $4.39. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.2 million shares, making up 613.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.8 million.
  • CooTek (Cayman) CTK shares decreased by 13.0% to $0.15. Trading volume for CooTek (Cayman)'s stock is 2.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 44.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
  • Applied Blockchain APLD stock declined by 12.06% to $2.96. Trading volume for Applied Blockchain's stock is 290.5K as of 13:30 EST. This is 262.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $293.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

