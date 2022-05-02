12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Cemtrex CETXP shares rose 384.4% to $3.1 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Cemtrex's stock is trading at a volume of 286.1K, which is 8312.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

T Stamp IDAI shares fell 20.4% to $3.28 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 514.0K, which is 56.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $77.1 million.

shares decreased by 13.0% to $0.15. Trading volume for CooTek (Cayman)'s stock is 2.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 44.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million. Applied Blockchain APLD stock declined by 12.06% to $2.96. Trading volume for Applied Blockchain's stock is 290.5K as of 13:30 EST. This is 262.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $293.1 million.

