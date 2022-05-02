QQQ
What's Going On With Broadcom Shares Today?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
May 2, 2022 11:20 AM | 1 min read

Shares of semiconductor companies, including Broadcom Inc AVGO, are trading higher in sympathy with ON Semiconductor Corp ON, which reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and issued strong guidance. Strong earnings from QUALCOMM, Inc. QCOM last week have also helped lift sector sentiment.

ON Semiconductor reported quarterly earnings of $1.22 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.05. The company also reported quarterly sales of $1.95 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.90 billion by 2%.

ON Semiconductor sees second-quarter adjusted EPS as low as $1.20 or as high as $1.22, higher than the analyst consensus estimate of $1.05. The company also sees second-quarter sales as low as $1.965 billion or as high as $2.065 billion, higher than the analyst consensus estimate of $1.92 billion.

Broadcom, the combined entity of Broadcom and Avago, boasts a highly diverse product portfolio across an array of end markets in the semiconductor space.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Broadcom has a 52-week high of $677.76 and a 52-week low of $419.14.

