2022 FinTwit Conference Speaker Spotlight: Eric Basmajian

Benzinga and Lupton Capital are hosting the premier event for traders in May, and you don't want to miss it.

The 2022 FinTwit Conference will be held May 13-14 at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"FinTwit" is an abbreviated term for "Financial Twitter," which consists of the community of traders and investors who use the Twitter Inc (NASDAQ: TWTR) platform to share ideas and discuss all things finance-related.

This is the place where hundreds of active traders from across the globe gather to network, and share tools and strategies. Previous FinTwit Conference attendees have walked away with improved trading success rates and valuable relationships.

The 2022 conference will feature some of the most recognized names in trading and investing, including EPB Macro Research founder Eric Basmajian.

Speaker Spotlight: Basmajian is an economic cycle analyst who focuses on researching long- and short-term trends in growth and inflation. He has a bachelor's degree in economics from New York University, as well as previous experience at a quantitative hedge fund.

EPB Macro Research uses a unique secular and cyclical model to forecast major economic inflection points and the resulting impacts on asset prices.

Those who are interested in attending the conference can purchase event tickets and reserve hotel rooms via this link. The website also provides further details about the event including the speakers, sponsors and more.