12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Ocular Therapeutix OCUL shares moved upwards by 12.3% to $4.01 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $307.7 million.

BioLine Rx BLRX shares increased by 12.29% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.3 million.

Cabaletta Bio CABA stock increased by 10.14% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.0 million.

Jasper Therapeutics JSPR shares increased by 8.52% to $3.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.3 million.

Chembio Diagnostics CEMI stock moved upwards by 7.69% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.

Allena Pharma ALNA stock rose 7.62% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.

Losers

First Wave BioPharma FWBI shares declined by 34.0% to $0.41 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 640.9K shares come close, making up 78.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.

NeoGenomics NEO stock fell 9.32% to $8.57. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Aclarion ACON shares fell 7.73% to $1.91. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares decreased by 5.68% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.0 million.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals SNDX stock fell 5.67% to $15.82. The company's market cap stands at $870.3 million.

