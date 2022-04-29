QQQ
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 29, 2022 2:23 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Vaxxinity VAXX stock moved upwards by 45.9% to $5.5 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 12.1 million, which is 15165.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $692.1 million.
  • Zymeworks ZYME shares increased by 35.78% to $6.74. Zymeworks's stock is trading at a volume of 32.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 3548.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $388.8 million.
  • Opiant Pharma OPNT shares increased by 29.22% to $23.79. Opiant Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 800.6K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1220.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $120.8 million.
  • Finch Therapeutics Group FNCH shares moved upwards by 28.09% to $2.69. Trading volume for Finch Therapeutics Group's stock is 47.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 117091.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.9 million.
  • Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT stock moved upwards by 26.55% to $0.55. Trading volume for Alaunos Therapeutics's stock is 4.7 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 219.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.4 million.
  • Anixa Biosciences ANIX stock rose 21.32% to $3.3. Trading volume for Anixa Biosciences's stock is 307.9K as of 13:30 EST. This is 537.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $99.5 million.

Losers

  • Accolade ACCD shares decreased by 43.8% to $6.22 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 17.5 million shares is 2324.9% of Accolade's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $416.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • LianBio LIAN shares fell 24.31% to $3.8. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 349.0% of LianBio's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $407.6 million.
  • Genocea Biosciences GNCA shares fell 23.98% to $0.31. As of 13:30 EST, Genocea Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million, which is 155.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.
  • Statera BioPharma STAB stock declined by 17.05% to $0.32. As of 13:30 EST, Statera BioPharma's stock is trading at a volume of 15.6 million, which is 217.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.
  • Aldeyra Therapeutics ALDX shares fell 16.58% to $3.04. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 146.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.5 million.
  • Venus Concept VERO stock fell 15.29% to $0.85. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.1 million, which is 1548.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

