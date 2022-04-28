12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Regulus Therapeutics RGLS stock rose 7.6% to $0.22 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.2 million.

stock moved upwards by 7.08% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.7 million. Selecta Biosciences SELB shares rose 6.5% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $122.6 million.

shares rose 6.5% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $122.6 million. First Wave BioPharma FWBI shares moved upwards by 6.31% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.

shares moved upwards by 6.31% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million. AlloVir ALVR shares increased by 6.02% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $310.4 million.

shares increased by 6.02% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $310.4 million. Trevena TRVN stock moved upwards by 5.81% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.9 million.

Losers

Teladoc Health TDOC stock fell 43.1% to $31.86 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

shares fell 36.99% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.0 million. Align Tech ALGN stock declined by 22.6% to $279.0. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

stock declined by 22.6% to $279.0. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. Cosmos Holdings COSM shares fell 21.84% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.

shares fell 21.84% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million. Ocuphire Pharma OCUP shares decreased by 18.46% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $36.0 million.

shares decreased by 18.46% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $36.0 million. Xenetic Biosciences XBIO shares fell 15.09% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.

