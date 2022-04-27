QQQ
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 27, 2022 8:13 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • TradeUP Global TUGC shares rose 12.5% to $10.46 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.0 million.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK stock rose 9.37% to $8.05. The company's market cap stands at $376.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Enphase Energy ENPH stock moved upwards by 9.17% to $167.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Borqs Technologies BRQS shares increased by 8.9% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $70.9 million.
  • MMTEC MTC shares moved upwards by 8.39% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.
  • Inpixon INPX shares moved upwards by 7.64% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million.

Losers

  • NCR NCR stock decreased by 18.4% to $30.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Soluna Holdings SLNHP shares decreased by 6.31% to $16.65.
  • Juniper Networks JNPR stock decreased by 6.11% to $31.55. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • ACM Research ACMR stock decreased by 4.79% to $14.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $841.6 million.
  • Remitly Global RELY stock declined by 3.55% to $9.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI shares decreased by 3.12% to $9.65. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

