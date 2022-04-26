QQQ
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 26, 2022 8:31 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • TradeUP Global TUGC shares moved upwards by 12.6% to $10.38 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.5 million.
  • Corning GLW shares rose 8.36% to $37.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE shares rose 5.49% to $7.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $293.6 million.
  • Verb Tech VERB shares moved upwards by 4.91% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.3 million.
  • WISeKey Intl Hldg WKEY stock increased by 4.41% to $2.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.9 million.
  • Color Star Technology CSCW stock moved upwards by 4.13% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.

Losers

  • Iteris ITI shares decreased by 7.0% to $2.4 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.7 million.
  • Payoneer Global PAYO stock fell 4.82% to $4.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • LiveVox Hldgs LVOX shares fell 4.77% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $294.7 million.
  • Atomera ATOM stock fell 4.76% to $10.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $234.1 million.
  • Casa Systems CASA stock declined by 4.57% to $4.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $455.6 million.
  • Safe-T Gr SFET shares declined by 3.74% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

