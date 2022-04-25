9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Berkshire Grey BGRY stock rose 6.0% to $2.28 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $542.9 million.
- Urban-gro UGRO stock moved upwards by 5.93% to $7.5. The company's market cap stands at $76.5 million.
- BEST BEST stock increased by 3.85% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $178.4 million.
- ComSovereign Holding COMS shares rose 3.82% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.2 million.
Losers
- Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock fell 11.9% to $5.7 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $677.6 million.
- Wheels Up Experience UP stock decreased by 8.59% to $2.77. The company's market cap stands at $676.5 million.
- Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares fell 7.69% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.3 million.
- Orbital Energy Group OEG shares decreased by 5.76% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.9 million.
- Terran Orbital LLAP stock decreased by 5.27% to $4.5. The company's market cap stands at $617.8 million.
