QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 25, 2022 8:29 AM | 1 min read

 

Gainers

  • Berkshire Grey BGRY stock rose 6.0% to $2.28 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $542.9 million.
  • Urban-gro UGRO stock moved upwards by 5.93% to $7.5. The company's market cap stands at $76.5 million.
  • BEST BEST stock increased by 3.85% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $178.4 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMS shares rose 3.82% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.2 million.

Losers

  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock fell 11.9% to $5.7 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $677.6 million.
  • Wheels Up Experience UP stock decreased by 8.59% to $2.77. The company's market cap stands at $676.5 million.
  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares fell 7.69% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.3 million.
  • Orbital Energy Group OEG shares decreased by 5.76% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.9 million.
  • Terran Orbital LLAP stock decreased by 5.27% to $4.5. The company's market cap stands at $617.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers