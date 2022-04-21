Nvidia Stock Is Sliding: What's Going On?

NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading lower on above-average volume Thursday. Several technology names are trading lower amid a rise in yields. The 10-Year Treasury yield was hovering around 2.9% at last check.

Nvidia's average session volume over a 100-day period is about 54 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Thursday's trading volume has exceeded 58 million at publication time.

The sharp decline in Netflix Inc NFLX stock following the company's weak quarterly results has also weighed on the tech sector.

On Wednesday, Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore maintained Nvidia with a Hold rating and lowered the price target from $285 to $255, citing concerns over a potential cyclical slowdown.

NVDA Price Action: Nvidia is down nearly 30% over the last month. The stock has traded between $134.59 and $346.47 over a 52-week period.

Nvidia shares were down 6.29% at $201.31 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Nvidia.