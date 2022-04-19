QQQ
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 19, 2022 1:30 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Huize Holding HUIZ shares increased by 8.25% to $1.31 during Tuesday's regular session. Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 3.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 1.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $64.9 million.
  • Metromile MILE shares rose 6.48% to $1.15. Metromile's stock is trading at a volume of 704.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 43.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $150.1 million.
  • Lemonade LMND stock rose 6.09% to $23.86. Lemonade's stock is trading at a volume of 459.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • BRP Group BRP shares increased by 6.01% to $23.79. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 114.6K shares, making up 24.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock moved upwards by 5.28% to $67.37. The current volume of 72.8K shares is 34.4% of Goosehead Insurance's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Bright Health Gr BHG shares rose 5.14% to $1.84. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 880.3K, which is 17.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Losers

  • FedNat Holding FNHC shares fell 5.27% to $0.9 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 211.5K, which is 268.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.
  • Travelers Companies TRV shares fell 5.16% to $175.67. Trading volume for Travelers Companies's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 87.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR shares fell 2.71% to $5.04. Trading volume for Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is 13.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 23.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million.
  • Midwest Holding MDWT shares fell 1.73% to $13.12. Trading volume for Midwest Holding's stock is 488 as of 12:40 EST. This is 3.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.7 million.
  • American Financial Group AFG stock fell 1.57% to $144.46. As of 12:40 EST, American Financial Group's stock is trading at a volume of 88.7K, which is 27.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 billion.
  • Brighthouse Finl BHFAM shares fell 1.21% to $18.38. Trading volume for Brighthouse Finl's stock is 25.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 33.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

