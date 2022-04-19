Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Huize Holding HUIZ shares increased by 8.25% to $1.31 during Tuesday's regular session. Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 3.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 1.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $64.9 million.

shares increased by 8.25% to $1.31 during Tuesday's regular session. Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 3.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 1.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $64.9 million. Metromile MILE shares rose 6.48% to $1.15. Metromile's stock is trading at a volume of 704.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 43.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $150.1 million.

shares rose 6.48% to $1.15. Metromile's stock is trading at a volume of 704.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 43.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $150.1 million. Lemonade LMND stock rose 6.09% to $23.86. Lemonade's stock is trading at a volume of 459.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

stock rose 6.09% to $23.86. Lemonade's stock is trading at a volume of 459.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. BRP Group BRP shares increased by 6.01% to $23.79. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 114.6K shares, making up 24.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

shares increased by 6.01% to $23.79. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 114.6K shares, making up 24.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock moved upwards by 5.28% to $67.37. The current volume of 72.8K shares is 34.4% of Goosehead Insurance's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

stock moved upwards by 5.28% to $67.37. The current volume of 72.8K shares is 34.4% of Goosehead Insurance's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. Bright Health Gr BHG shares rose 5.14% to $1.84. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 880.3K, which is 17.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Losers

FedNat Holding FNHC shares fell 5.27% to $0.9 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 211.5K, which is 268.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.

shares fell 5.27% to $0.9 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 211.5K, which is 268.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million. Travelers Companies TRV shares fell 5.16% to $175.67. Trading volume for Travelers Companies's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 87.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

shares fell 5.16% to $175.67. Trading volume for Travelers Companies's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 87.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR shares fell 2.71% to $5.04. Trading volume for Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is 13.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 23.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million.

shares fell 2.71% to $5.04. Trading volume for Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is 13.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 23.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million. Midwest Holding MDWT shares fell 1.73% to $13.12. Trading volume for Midwest Holding's stock is 488 as of 12:40 EST. This is 3.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.7 million.

shares fell 1.73% to $13.12. Trading volume for Midwest Holding's stock is 488 as of 12:40 EST. This is 3.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.7 million. American Financial Group AFG stock fell 1.57% to $144.46. As of 12:40 EST, American Financial Group's stock is trading at a volume of 88.7K, which is 27.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 billion.

stock fell 1.57% to $144.46. As of 12:40 EST, American Financial Group's stock is trading at a volume of 88.7K, which is 27.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 billion. Brighthouse Finl BHFAM shares fell 1.21% to $18.38. Trading volume for Brighthouse Finl's stock is 25.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 33.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.