QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Here's Why Delta Air Lines Shares Are Rising

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
April 14, 2022 11:00 AM | 1 min read

Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL shares are trading higher by 2.73% at $42.16 after multiple analysts set bullish ratings on the stock and raised their price targets, respectively, following the company’s first-quarter earnings results.

Delta Air Lines Wednesday reported quarterly losses of $1.23 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of $1.37. Delta Air Lines also reported quarterly sales of $8.20 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $8.76 billion by 6%.

  • Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski upgraded Delta Air Lines from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $42 to $60
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Catherine O'Brien maintained Delta Air Lines with a Neutral and raised the price target from $39 to $44
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker maintained Delta Air Lines with an Overweight and raised the price target from $60 to $65

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries.

See Also: Why Wells Fargo Shares Are Sliding

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Delta Air Lines has a 52-week high of $49.50 and a 52-week low of $29.75.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: MoversTrading Ideas