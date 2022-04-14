Here's Why Delta Air Lines Shares Are Rising

Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL shares are trading higher by 2.73% at $42.16 after multiple analysts set bullish ratings on the stock and raised their price targets, respectively, following the company’s first-quarter earnings results.

Delta Air Lines Wednesday reported quarterly losses of $1.23 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of $1.37. Delta Air Lines also reported quarterly sales of $8.20 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $8.76 billion by 6%.

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski upgraded Delta Air Lines from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $42 to $60

Goldman Sachs analyst Catherine O'Brien maintained Delta Air Lines with a Neutral and raised the price target from $39 to $44

Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker maintained Delta Air Lines with an Overweight and raised the price target from $60 to $65

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Delta Air Lines has a 52-week high of $49.50 and a 52-week low of $29.75.