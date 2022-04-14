QQQ
Why Wells Fargo Shares Are Sliding

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 14, 2022 9:34 AM | 1 min read

Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are trading lower Thursday morning after the company announced worse-than-expected top-line results. 

Wells Fargo reported first-quarter revenue of $17.59 billion, which came in below the $17.81 billion estimate. The company reported quarterly earnings of 88 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 81 cents per share. 

Net interest income increased 5% year-over-year, primarily driven by lower mortgage-backed securities premium amortization, a decrease in long-term debt and higher loan balances. However, noninterest income decreased 14% year-over-year as a result of lower mortgage banking income. 

See Also: Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media on Thursday, April 14

Wells Fargo will hold a conference call to discuss these results at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday. 

WFC Price Action: Wells Fargo has traded between $39.06 and $60.30 over a 52-week period.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was down 4.59% at $46.31 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Wells Fargo.

