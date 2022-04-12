12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Alzamend Neuro ALZN shares rose 19.6% to $1.22 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 223.2K shares, which is 17.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.9 million.

shares rose 19.6% to $1.22 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 223.2K shares, which is 17.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.9 million. Agile Therapeutics AGRX shares increased by 18.74% to $0.22. At the close, Agile Therapeutics's trading volume reached 6.5 million shares. This is 341.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.0 million.

shares increased by 18.74% to $0.22. At the close, Agile Therapeutics's trading volume reached 6.5 million shares. This is 341.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.0 million. Biophytis BPTS shares moved upwards by 15.55% to $2.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million.

shares moved upwards by 15.55% to $2.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million. Anixa Biosciences ANIX stock increased by 9.66% to $2.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.3 million.

stock increased by 9.66% to $2.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.3 million. Kaleido Biosciences KLDO shares rose 9.36% to $0.19. This security traded at a volume of 878.0K shares come close, making up 140.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.

shares rose 9.36% to $0.19. This security traded at a volume of 878.0K shares come close, making up 140.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million. Regulus Therapeutics RGLS shares moved upwards by 7.04% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million.

Losers

NanoString Technologies NSTG stock decreased by 30.1% to $23.05 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 120.5K shares come close, making up 23.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

stock decreased by 30.1% to $23.05 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 120.5K shares come close, making up 23.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. Liquidia LQDA stock fell 11.96% to $5.45. Trading volume for this security closed at 70.0K, accounting for 14.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $285.7 million.

stock fell 11.96% to $5.45. Trading volume for this security closed at 70.0K, accounting for 14.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $285.7 million. Histogen HSTO stock decreased by 11.32% to $0.37. Histogen's trading volume hit 6.5 million shares by close, accounting for 635.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.

stock decreased by 11.32% to $0.37. Histogen's trading volume hit 6.5 million shares by close, accounting for 635.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million. Berkeley Lights BLI shares declined by 8.98% to $5.55. The company's market cap stands at $375.6 million.

shares declined by 8.98% to $5.55. The company's market cap stands at $375.6 million. Trevena TRVN shares decreased by 5.76% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.4 million.

shares decreased by 5.76% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.4 million. Icosavax ICVX shares decreased by 5.69% to $8.3. The company's market cap stands at $329.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.