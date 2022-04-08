Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Marpai MRAI stock rose 6.84% to $1.56 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 17.2K shares is 5.7% of Marpai's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 million.

stock rose 6.84% to $1.56 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 17.2K shares is 5.7% of Marpai's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 million. Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX shares moved upwards by 5.71% to $1.11. As of 12:40 EST, Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 93.3K, which is 36.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.

shares moved upwards by 5.71% to $1.11. As of 12:40 EST, Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 93.3K, which is 36.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million. Fanhua FANH stock moved upwards by 5.5% to $7.28. As of 12:40 EST, Fanhua's stock is trading at a volume of 10.5K, which is 21.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $390.8 million.

stock moved upwards by 5.5% to $7.28. As of 12:40 EST, Fanhua's stock is trading at a volume of 10.5K, which is 21.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $390.8 million. Vericity VERY stock rose 3.44% to $7.51. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.2K shares, making up 58.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.0 million.

stock rose 3.44% to $7.51. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.2K shares, making up 58.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.0 million. Trean Insurance Group TIG shares moved upwards by 3.22% to $4.16. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 42.5K shares, making up 18.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.4 million.

shares moved upwards by 3.22% to $4.16. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 42.5K shares, making up 18.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.4 million. Ambac Financial Group AMBC shares increased by 2.55% to $8.43. Ambac Financial Group's stock is trading at a volume of 456.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 42.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $390.1 million.

Losers

Midwest Holding MDWT shares declined by 5.61% to $14.06 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 27.3K shares, making up 193.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.6 million.

shares declined by 5.61% to $14.06 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 27.3K shares, making up 193.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.6 million. Conifer Holdings CNFR shares declined by 4.07% to $2.34. The current volume of 774 shares is 10.0% of Conifer Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.

shares declined by 4.07% to $2.34. The current volume of 774 shares is 10.0% of Conifer Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million. Lemonade LMND shares declined by 3.9% to $24.65. Trading volume for Lemonade's stock is 501.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

shares declined by 3.9% to $24.65. Trading volume for Lemonade's stock is 501.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. Root ROOT stock declined by 3.84% to $1.78. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.9 million, which is 53.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $448.3 million.

stock declined by 3.84% to $1.78. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.9 million, which is 53.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $448.3 million. SiriusPoint SPNT stock declined by 2.96% to $6.42. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 80.9K shares, making up 23.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

stock declined by 2.96% to $6.42. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 80.9K shares, making up 23.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. eHealth EHTH stock declined by 2.4% to $11.01. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 136.9K shares, making up 21.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $295.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.