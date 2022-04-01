What's Going On With Nike Shares?

Nike Inc NKE shares are trading flat at $134.49 Friday morning on average volume. Despite a lack of company-specific news Friday, there were a number of reports out this trading week pertaining to Nike’s product lines.

According to a Tuesday GQ report, Nike will be bringing back a new iteration of Kobe Bryant’s signature sneakers. The late-Bryant was among Nike’s best-selling signature sneaker lines. Per GQ, Vanessa Bryant said the new line of signature shoes focuses on accessibility and youth basketball outreach.

Nike reported fourth-quarter earnings last week, traders and investors can check out Benzinga’s full recap of the report here.



Nike has a 52-week high of $179.10 and a 52-week low of $116.75. Nike is down 18.39% on a year-to-date basis, according to data from Benzinga Pro.