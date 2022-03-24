11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Sigma Labs SGLB stock moved upwards by 17.9% to $2.5 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 135.1K shares, which is 197.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

NN NNBR stock moved upwards by 5.65% to $2.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.4 million.

BlackSky Technology BKSY stock increased by 3.88% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $219.8 million.

Applied UV AUVI shares moved upwards by 3.55% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.

Agrify AGFY stock moved upwards by 3.23% to $4.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Global Internet of People SDH stock fell 11.4% to $1.63 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $39.9 million.

Gates Industrial Corp GTES stock decreased by 5.53% to $15.22. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion.

EZGO Technologies EZGO stock declined by 4.62% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.

Tritium DCFC DCFC shares decreased by 4.39% to $9.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

Gaucho Group Holdings VINO stock declined by 4.35% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.

Aurora Innovation AUR shares fell 3.73% to $5.17. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion.

