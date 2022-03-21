12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Gainers
- O2Micro Intl OIIM shares moved upwards by 29.4% to $4.18 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, O2Micro Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 886.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.1 million.
- Anaplan PLAN shares rose 27.53% to $64.52. Anaplan's stock is trading at a volume of 58.8 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 2119.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 billion.
- UTime UTME stock rose 24.48% to $2.44. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 11.5 million, which is 6059.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million.
- OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT stock moved upwards by 21.98% to $1.72. As of 13:31 EST, OneConnect Financial Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million, which is 133.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $670.7 million.
- Zenvia ZENV stock moved upwards by 21.26% to $5.76. The current volume of 85.3K shares is 82.8% of Zenvia's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $226.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Ipsidy AUID shares increased by 20.46% to $3.65. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 419.4K shares, making up 163.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $84.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
Losers
[REGISTER NOW] Educational session on How to get Triple-Digit returns in volatile markets. Click Here Now to Register
- Sonim Technologies SONM shares decreased by 20.2% to $1.03 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, Sonim Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 5.8 million, which is 204.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Mawson Infrastructure MIGI shares decreased by 13.6% to $4.13. Trading volume for Mawson Infrastructure's stock is 292.2K as of 13:31 EST. This is 174.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $284.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- TROOPS TROO shares decreased by 13.38% to $3.82. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 100.3K, which is 147.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $388.1 million.
- Blend Labs BLND shares fell 11.34% to $6.26. As of 13:31 EST, Blend Labs's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 68.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Color Star Technology CSCW shares decreased by 11.15% to $0.24. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.4 million shares, making up 134.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.3 million.
- Cepton CPTN shares declined by 10.75% to $3.82. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 504.7K shares, making up 96.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $588.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.