12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Unity Biotechnology UBX shares rose 20.6% to $0.99 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 372.7K shares come close, making up 35.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Catalyst Biosciences CBIO stock moved upwards by 17.06% to $0.69. Catalyst Biosciences's trading volume hit 514.1K shares by close, accounting for 56.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX shares moved upwards by 15.72% to $0.4. Trading volume for this security closed at 172.4K, accounting for 40.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- SINTX Technologies SINT shares moved upwards by 10.88% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA stock rose 10.63% to $13.84. Trading volume for this security closed at 57.3K, accounting for 2.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals ARDS stock increased by 9.21% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million.
Losers
- Surgalign Holdings SRGA shares decreased by 17.4% to $0.27 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.1 million shares, which is 31.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- TherapeuticsMD TXMD stock fell 7.84% to $0.3. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.6 million shares, which is 22.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Eargo EAR stock declined by 7.55% to $3.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.9 million.
- Sensei Biotherapeutics SNSE stock fell 7.0% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals AVDL shares decreased by 6.97% to $6.41. The company's market cap stands at $375.7 million.
- Chinook Therapeutics KDNY stock declined by 6.03% to $12.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $655.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
