Here's Why United Airlines Shares Are Rising

United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL shares are trading higher by 8.7% at $38.06 after the company said it expects first-quarter 2022 total operating revenue to be near the better end of previous guidance of down between 20% - 25% versus first-quarter 2019.

United Airlines added that business traffic is rebounding more quickly than expected: business bookings versus 2019 improved more than 30 points since the peak of Omircon, as of Mar. 7 2022.

Airline stocks are also rebounding in hopes of a new round of Russia-Ukraine talks have helped ease oil prices, which have recently weighed on airlines.

United Airlines is a major U.S. network carrier. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international travel than legacy peers.

United Airlines has a 52-week high of $63.70 and a 52-week low of $30.54.