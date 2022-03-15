Here's Why United Airlines Shares Are Rising

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL shares are trading higher by 8.7% at $38.06 after the company said it expects first-quarter 2022 total operating revenue to be near the better end of previous guidance of down between 20% - 25% versus first-quarter 2019.
United Airlines added that business traffic is rebounding more quickly than expected: business bookings versus 2019 improved more than 30 points since the peak of Omircon, as of Mar. 7 2022.
Airline stocks are also rebounding in hopes of a new round of Russia-Ukraine talks have helped ease oil prices, which have recently weighed on airlines.
United Airlines is a major U.S. network carrier. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international travel than legacy peers.
United Airlines has a 52-week high of $63.70 and a 52-week low of $30.54.
