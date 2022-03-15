Why Coupa Software Shares Are Falling Today
Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) is trading lower after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued weak guidance.
Coupa said quarterly revenue grew 18% year-over-year to $193.3 million, which beat the $185.68 million estimate. The company reported adjusted earnings of 19 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 5 cents per share.
Coupa expects first-quarter revenue to be between $189 million and $191 million. Subscription revenue is expected to be between $171 million and $173 million.
Analyst Assessment:
- Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained Coupa with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $175 to $125.
- Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin downgraded Coupa from an Overweight rating to a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $230 to $70.
- Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald maintained Coupa with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $210 to $90.
- Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained Coupa with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $195 to $75.
- Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintained Coupa with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $190 to $80.
- Truist Securities analyst Terry Tillman maintained Coupa with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $225 to $85.
COUP 52-Week Range: $89.25 - $286.22
Coupa shares were down 28% at $64.67 at time of publication.
Latest Ratings for COUP
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|UBS
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Mar 2022
|Keybanc
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Feb 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
