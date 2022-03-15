 Skip to main content

Why Coupa Software Shares Are Falling Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 15, 2022 9:30am   Comments
Why Coupa Software Shares Are Falling Today

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) is trading lower after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued weak guidance. 

Coupa said quarterly revenue grew 18% year-over-year to $193.3 million, which beat the $185.68 million estimate. The company reported adjusted earnings of 19 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 5 cents per share. 

Coupa expects first-quarter revenue to be between $189 million and $191 million. Subscription revenue is expected to be between $171 million and $173 million. 

Analyst Assessment: 

  • Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained Coupa with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $175 to $125.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin downgraded Coupa from an Overweight rating to a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $230 to $70.
  • Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald maintained Coupa with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $210 to $90.
  • Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained Coupa with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $195 to $75.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintained Coupa with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $190 to $80.
  • Truist Securities analyst Terry Tillman maintained Coupa with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $225 to $85.

COUP 52-Week Range: $89.25 - $286.22

Coupa shares were down 28% at $64.67 at time of publication.

Latest Ratings for COUP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022UBSMaintainsNeutral
Mar 2022KeybancMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

