12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Spire Globall SPIR stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $2.3 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Spire Globall's trading volume reached 469.9K shares. This is 42.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $319.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Fusion Fuel Green HTOO shares moved upwards by 4.36% to $9.08. The company's market cap stands at $119.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Energy Vault Holdings NRGV shares increased by 3.61% to $12.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Globus Maritime GLBS shares moved upwards by 3.6% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.3 million.
- Markforged Holding MKFG shares increased by 3.18% to $3.56. The company's market cap stands at $661.6 million.
- Staffing 360 Solutions STAF stock moved upwards by 2.86% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.
Losers
- Armstrong Flooring AFI stock decreased by 9.9% to $1.45 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.4 million.
- Upwork UPWK shares fell 4.74% to $19.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- Polar Power POLA shares decreased by 4.26% to $4.05. This security traded at a volume of 82.4K shares come close, making up 20.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.7 million.
- Daseke DSKE shares declined by 4.15% to $11.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $703.5 million.
- Team TISI stock declined by 3.54% to $1.09. Trading volume for this security closed at 478.6K, accounting for 23.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.0 million.
- Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE stock decreased by 3.24% to $3.29. Eos Energy Enterprises's trading volume hit 2.5 million shares by close, accounting for 206.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.5 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
