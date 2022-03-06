QQQ
-4.96
347.22
-1.45%
BTC/USD
-297.96
39100.00
-0.76%
DIA
-1.82
339.95
-0.54%
SPY
-3.61
439.32
-0.83%
TLT
+ 2.38
135.48
+ 1.73%
GLD
+ 2.88
177.92
+ 1.59%

If You Invested $100 In Apple When Steve Jobs Stepped Down As CEO In 2011, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

byHenry Khederian
March 6, 2022 11:02 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
If You Invested $100 In Apple When Steve Jobs Stepped Down As CEO In 2011, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since summer 2011. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NASDAQ:SPY), Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) have returned 266.34%, 534.86% and 211.80% respectively.

As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2011, investors in the broader consumer electronics, software and online services sector have done even better. For historic returns on investment since 2011, look no further than Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and the storied impact late-CEO Steve Jobs had on the consumer tech industry.

On Aug. 25, 2011, Apple's Board of Directors announced that Jobs had resigned as CEO. The board named Tim Cook, previously Apple's Chief Operating Officer, as the company's new CEO. Jobs was elected Chairman of the Board and Cook joined the Board, the moves were made effective immediately. Jobs died shortly thereafter in Oct. 5, 2011 at the age of 56 of pancreatic cancer. 

See Also: Why Rehiring Steve Jobs Was The Best Move Apple Ever Made

Returns on Apple since 2011: Following the resignation of Jobs here’s how much $100 in Apple stock invested on Aug. 25, 2011, at the then split-adjusted share price of $13.70 would be worth today: $1,191.02 for a return of 1091.02%.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Can Mark Zuckerberg 'Catch Lightning In A Bottle' Again? Here's Why This Investor Is Avoiding Meta's Stock

Can Mark Zuckerberg 'Catch Lightning In A Bottle' Again? Here's Why This Investor Is Avoiding Meta's Stock

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is on pace for its worst one-day decline in history following the company's weak earnings results. Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown thinks there is an even bigger issue at play. read more
Why Apple Shares Are Rising Today

Why Apple Shares Are Rising Today

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is trading higher Friday morning after the company announced better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter financial results.  read more
If You Invested $1,000 In Twitter When Jack Dorsey Was Named CEO In 2015, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

If You Invested $1,000 In Twitter When Jack Dorsey Was Named CEO In 2015, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

After six years leading the company he co-founded, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey announced he was stepping down. read more
A Bullish Sign For Apple, Meta Platforms And PayPal Stocks: What The Charts Are Saying

A Bullish Sign For Apple, Meta Platforms And PayPal Stocks: What The Charts Are Saying

Apple, Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and PayPal Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) are all trading higher in strong read more