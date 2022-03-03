12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) shares moved upwards by 12.0% to $2.61 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $106.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) shares moved upwards by 11.44% to $9.25. The company’s market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) stock rose 11.42% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.
- Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) stock rose 8.4% to $2.58. The company’s market cap stands at $145.2 million.
- Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) stock increased by 6.36% to $0.81. The company’s market cap stands at $46.5 million.
- Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) stock moved upwards by 5.53% to $0.71. The company’s market cap stands at $15.0 million.
Losers
- DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) stock fell 8.6% to $1.6 during Thursday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 933.2K, accounting for 195.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $175.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) stock fell 3.84% to $0.7. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 327.0K shares, which is 16.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) stock declined by 3.78% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) stock declined by 3.07% to $0.47. Trading volume for this security closed at 85.8K, accounting for 2.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) stock fell 2.84% to $1.03. The company’s market cap stands at $44.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- BIMI International (NASDAQ:BIMI) shares fell 2.76% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.
