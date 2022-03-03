Why AMD, ASML Holding NV And Micron Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of several stocks in the broader technology sector, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) and Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), are all trading lower as stocks pull back on continued volatility amid Russian military aggression in Ukraine. The conflict has weighed on stocks and economic sentiment.

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict persists, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) has fallen by 7.3% at $338.84 on a year-to-date basis, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) has lost 8.6% to $436.93 and the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) has fallen by 14.3% to $344.37. Stocks have also suffered losses in early 2022 as investors react to US inflation data, Fed tapering outlook and a new 2-year high in the 10-year US Treasury yield.

AMD is trading lower by 4.4% at $113.08.

ASML Holding NV is trading lower by 3.0% at $636.43.

Micron is trading lower by 3.3% at $90.24.