 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rivian Walks Back Price Hikes Following Backlash From Reservation Holders
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 03, 2022 11:50am   Comments
Share:
Rivian Walks Back Price Hikes Following Backlash From Reservation Holders

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) announced unexpected price hikes earlier this week, which was particularly unfortunate for reservation holders. 

It appears the electric vehicle startup is walking back the price increases following a backlash from customers. 

What Happened: Rivian on Tuesday announced plans to raise the prices of its vehicles by about 20%, citing inflationary pressures, increasing component costs and unprecedented supply chain shortages.

"This rise in cost and complexity due to these challenging circumstances necessitate an increase to the prices of the R1T and R1S models we offer today — prices originally set in 2018,” Jiten Behl, chief growth officer of Rivian, told Benzinga. 

Related Link: Rivian Faces Growing Online Backlash After Increasing Car Prices, Thousands Claim To Cancel Orders

The announcement came as a slap in the face to longtime reservation holders who thought they had locked in pricing with their preorders. 

"I have the reservation for R1S Launch Edition since April of 2019. They should at least have some regard for customers who have been waiting for the delivery for three years," said one Reddit user in response to a customer sentiment poll posted on the platform. 

What Else Happened: It seems the widespread dissatisfaction has reached the Rivian management team. On Thursday morning, Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe said in an email to customers the company would walk back the pricing update for anyone who ordered before the March 1 announcement, according to reports.

"For anyone with a Rivian preorder as of the March 1 pricing announcement, your original configured price will be honored," Scaringe wrote in the email. "If you canceled your preorder on or after March 1 and would like to reinstate it, we will restore your original configuration, pricing and delivery timing."

The Rivian CEO told reservation holders that he would provide further details in a follow-up email over the next couple of days. 

RIVN Price Action: Rivian has traded between $50 and $179.46 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 3.53% at $51.67 late Thursday morning. 

Photo: courtesy of Rivian.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RIVN)

Rivian Faces Growing Online Backlash After Increasing Car Prices, Thousands Claim To Cancel Orders
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Why Rivian Shares Are Falling Today
Elon Musk Guns At Tesla Rival Rivian As Latter Hikes Prices: 'Their Negative Gross Margin Will Be Staggering'
Rivian Missed 2021 Production Targets And Is Now Reportedly Bumping Up Prices: Here's Why
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Jiten Behl RJ ScaringeNews Financing Management Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com