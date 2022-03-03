QQQ
-4.96
352.18
-1.43%
BTC/USD
-1084.59
41369.41
-2.55%
DIA
-0.77
339.77
-0.23%
SPY
-2.12
440.01
-0.48%
TLT
+ 1.39
135.08
+ 1.02%
GLD
+ 1.08
178.65
+ 0.6%

Why Airbnb, Carnival And Royal Caribbean Shares Are Falling Today

byHenry Khederian
March 3, 2022 12:55 pm
Why Airbnb, Carnival And Royal Caribbean Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of tarvel-related stocks including Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB), Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL), are trading lower as the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to possibly weigh on global travel outlook.

Geopolitical uncertainty amid the conflict could potentially cloud international travel demand sentiment and weigh on the broader travel sector. 

Stocks across sectors have been volatile in recent weeks as investors assess the economic impact of the conflict, with several countries announcing sanctions on Russia and companies pulling business from the country amid its invasion od Ukraine. 

Airbnb is trading lower by 3.1% at $152.73.

Carnival is trading lower by 3.3% at $18.39.

Royal Caribbean is trading lower by 3.4% at $72.92.

