Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046 (NYSE:MHLA) shares increased by 5.14% to $19.3 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046’s stock is trading at a volume of 499, which is 12.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

(NYSE:MHLA) shares increased by 5.14% to $19.3 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046’s stock is trading at a volume of 499, which is 12.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. 7.75% Notes due 2043 (NYSE:MHNC) shares increased by 1.87% to $21.69. Trading volume for Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. 7.75% Notes due 2043’s stock is 1.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 25.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

(NYSE:MHNC) shares increased by 1.87% to $21.69. Trading volume for Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. 7.75% Notes due 2043’s stock is 1.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 25.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE) stock rose 1.73% to $11.76. Universal Insurance Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 247.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 96.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $367.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

(NYSE:UVE) stock rose 1.73% to $11.76. Universal Insurance Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 247.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 96.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $367.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago. Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAM) shares moved upwards by 1.45% to $20.85. The current volume of 29.7K shares is 23.9% of Brighthouse Financial’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).

(NASDAQ:BHFAM) shares moved upwards by 1.45% to $20.85. The current volume of 29.7K shares is 23.9% of Brighthouse Financial’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) shares rose 1.38% to $6.77. The current volume of 9.9K shares is 9.6% of Fanhua’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $363.6 million.

(NASDAQ:FANH) shares rose 1.38% to $6.77. The current volume of 9.9K shares is 9.6% of Fanhua’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $363.6 million. FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares rose 1.32% to $3.22. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 3.1K, which is 4.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.

Losers

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) stock declined by 13.38% to $13.21 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, MBIA’s stock is trading at a volume of 443.2K, which is 99.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $706.7 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

(NYSE:MBI) stock declined by 13.38% to $13.21 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, MBIA’s stock is trading at a volume of 443.2K, which is 99.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $706.7 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares declined by 11.92% to $1.96. Trading volume for GoHealth’s stock is 2.4 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 78.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $226.6 million.

(NASDAQ:GOCO) shares declined by 11.92% to $1.96. Trading volume for GoHealth’s stock is 2.4 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 78.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $226.6 million. Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) stock declined by 8.01% to $80.02. Goosehead Insurance’s stock is trading at a volume of 147.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 81.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.

(NASDAQ:GSHD) stock declined by 8.01% to $80.02. Goosehead Insurance’s stock is trading at a volume of 147.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 81.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago. Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) stock fell 7.26% to $48.47. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 361.2K, which is 53.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.

(NASDAQ:BHF) stock fell 7.26% to $48.47. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 361.2K, which is 53.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock declined by 7.17% to $6.08. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 87.7K, which is 1.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $66.6 million.

(NASDAQ:RELI) stock declined by 7.17% to $6.08. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 87.7K, which is 1.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $66.6 million. CNO Finl Group (NYSE:CNO) stock decreased by 6.58% to $22.58. Trading volume for CNO Finl Group’s stock is 474.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 50.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.