QQQ
+ 0.00
341.49
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-357.90
44063.30
-0.81%
DIA
+ 0.14
333.02
+ 0.04%
SPY
+ 0.23
429.75
+ 0.05%
TLT
+ 0.00
141.30
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.04
181.58
+ 0.02%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
March 1, 2022 1:02 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046 (NYSE:MHLA) shares increased by 5.14% to $19.3 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046’s stock is trading at a volume of 499, which is 12.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. 7.75% Notes due 2043 (NYSE:MHNC) shares increased by 1.87% to $21.69. Trading volume for Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. 7.75% Notes due 2043’s stock is 1.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 25.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE) stock rose 1.73% to $11.76. Universal Insurance Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 247.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 96.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $367.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAM) shares moved upwards by 1.45% to $20.85. The current volume of 29.7K shares is 23.9% of Brighthouse Financial’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).
  • Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) shares rose 1.38% to $6.77. The current volume of 9.9K shares is 9.6% of Fanhua’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $363.6 million.
  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares rose 1.32% to $3.22. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 3.1K, which is 4.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.

Losers

  • MBIA (NYSE:MBI) stock declined by 13.38% to $13.21 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, MBIA’s stock is trading at a volume of 443.2K, which is 99.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $706.7 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares declined by 11.92% to $1.96. Trading volume for GoHealth’s stock is 2.4 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 78.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $226.6 million.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) stock declined by 8.01% to $80.02. Goosehead Insurance’s stock is trading at a volume of 147.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 81.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) stock fell 7.26% to $48.47. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 361.2K, which is 53.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock declined by 7.17% to $6.08. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 87.7K, which is 1.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $66.6 million.
  • CNO Finl Group (NYSE:CNO) stock decreased by 6.58% to $22.58. Trading volume for CNO Finl Group’s stock is 474.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 50.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more