QQQ
+ 5.28
335.21
+ 1.55%
BTC/USD
-384.24
38732.48
-0.98%
DIA
+ 8.27
324.07
+ 2.49%
SPY
+ 9.25
419.05
+ 2.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
136.67
+ 0.07%
GLD
-0.58
177.72
-0.33%

Why Ford, GM And Tata Motors Shares Are Falling Today

byHenry Khederian
February 24, 2022 12:10 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Ford, GM And Tata Motors Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component space, including Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) and Tata Motors Limited ADR (NYSE:TATA), are all trading lower amid overall market weakness as stocks fall following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has pressured macro sentiment.

Russia-Ukraine tensions have heated up in recent weeks, with Russia launching military operations in Ukraine early Thursday after earlier recognizing two regions of the country as independent. US President Biden on Tuesday announced sanctions targeting some Russian banks and individuals. The conflict has pressured equities across sectors but lifted oil prices and safe havens such as gold.

Ford shares have also experienced marked weakness in the month of February, trading sharply lower after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS results.

See Also: How The Markets Are Reacting To Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine

  • Ford is trading lower by 19.6% to $16.60 on a month-to-date basis
  • GM is trading lower by 16.2% to $45.30 on a month-to-date basis
  • Tata Motors is trading lower by 14.6% to $28.53 on a month-to-date basis

 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

This Textbook Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Ford, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin And Dogecoin

This Textbook Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Ford, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin And Dogecoin

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.’s (NASDAQ: HMHC) textbooks have been utilized by millions of students globally, and over the past year produced marked returns for investors. read more
Why Ford, GM And Tesla Shares Are Falling Today

Why Ford, GM And Tesla Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of several companies in the automotive & auto component sectors, including Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: read more
A Better 5-Year Return Than Ford, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Bank Of America And Wells Fargo? This Chipmaker Has It

A Better 5-Year Return Than Ford, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Bank Of America And Wells Fargo? This Chipmaker Has It

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.'s (NYSE: TSM) high-performance computing and visualization products help gamers get the most from their favorite titles, and over the past five years, the most out of investors' portfolios. read more
GE And Intel Lead The S&P 500 Lower To End The Week

GE And Intel Lead The S&P 500 Lower To End The Week

U.S. indices continued lower amid ongoing concerns over Russia-Ukraine tensions, with investors and governments weighing the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. read more