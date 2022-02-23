Why AMD, Nvidia And Fastly Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of technology and software companies, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY), are all trading lower amid overall market weakness as stocks continue to fall amid Russia-Ukraine conflict escalation.

Advanced Micro Devices shares were otherwise trading higher during Tuesday's session after Bernstein upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $150 price target. AMD shares are trading lower by 26.5% on a year-to-date basis.

Nvidia shares fell last week after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings results. The chipmaker is trading lower by 24.6% on a year-to-date basis.

Fastly shares also fell last week after the company issued first-quarter EPS and sales guidance with midpoints below analyst estimates and issued FY22 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates. Fastly shares are trading lower by 51.3% on a year-to-date basis.

