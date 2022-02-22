Why Ford, GM And Tesla Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of several companies in the automotive & auto component sectors, including Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), are all trading lower from pressure in the overall market as investors weigh the potential economic impacts from rising Russia-Ukraine tensions.

US indices at-large are trading lower after Russia ordered troops into separatist regions of Ukraine after recognizing the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent.

Ford shares have seen marked weakness in February, trading lower by 16.8%.

GM shares are trading lower by 14.4% for the month in sympathy with the broader market.

Tesla shares are lower by 13.9% in February, weakness is also in sympathy with the broader market.

