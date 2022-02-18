12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) stock moved upwards by 8.5% to $2.69 during Friday’s after-market session. HOOKIPA Pharma’s trading volume hit 1.4 million shares by close, accounting for 40.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.5 million.
- Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) stock moved upwards by 7.74% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.5 million.
- Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) shares increased by 6.32% to $19.0. The company’s market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) shares increased by 6.29% to $0.94. The company’s market cap stands at $87.8 million.
- Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) stock rose 5.26% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $233.9 million.
- Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares increased by 4.61% to $0.68. The company’s market cap stands at $22.2 million.
Losers
- Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) stock decreased by 8.9% to $0.7 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million.
- Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) stock declined by 8.31% to $2.76. The company’s market cap stands at $17.6 million.
- Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) stock declined by 7.9% to $35.0. The company’s market cap stands at $453.8 million.
- Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) shares declined by 3.98% to $1.69. The company’s market cap stands at $60.2 million.
- Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) shares decreased by 3.5% to $4.97. The company’s market cap stands at $446.6 million.
- Gelesis Holdings (NYSE:GLS) shares decreased by 3.16% to $3.07. The company’s market cap stands at $221.6 million.
