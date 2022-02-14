QQQ
-3.94
349.39
-1.14%
BTC/USD
+ 343.55
40317.99
+ 0.86%
DIA
-2.77
346.45
-0.81%
SPY
-2.75
439.81
-0.63%
TLT
+ 1.44
135.35
+ 1.05%
GLD
-0.12
177.37
-0.06%

Why APA Corporation, Diamondback Energy And Occidental Petroleum Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
February 14, 2022 11:29 am
Shares of energy companies, including APA Corp (US) (NASDAQ:APA), Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), are trading lower as oil prices dip amid hopes of de-escalation between Ukraine and Russia. Concessions to calm tensions between the two countries would alleviate some supply concerns, which have lifted oil prices in recent weeks.

Shares of energy companies are otherwise trading sharply higher over the past six months as oil prices gain amid global supply concerns. APA, Diamondback Energy and Occidental Petroleum are trading higher by 88.2%, 79.3% and 66.4% over the past six months.

