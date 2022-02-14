 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Knightscope Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 14, 2022 10:35am   Comments
Share:
Why Knightscope Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ: KSCP) is trading significantly higher Monday morning after the company announced a partnership with Allied Universal to provide autonomous security robots.

Knightscope will provide Allied Universal's U.S.-based customers with Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) to help deter crime, enhance situational awareness and improve security professional safety.

Allied Universal Technology Services, a division of Allied Universal, will offer Knightscope’s technologies for deployment in the U.S. effective immediately.

"Partnering with Allied Universal is a perfect recipe for success - robots are deployed to do the monotonous, computational heavy work while the strategic, hands-on activities are the responsibility of the humans," said William Santana Li, chairman and CEO of Knightscope. "We are excited for the future that this agreement will bring in driving steady long-term growth."

Knightscope is a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations.

See Also: Why Rivian Shares Are Rising Today

KSCP Price Action: Knightscope has traded as low as $5.91 and as high as $27.50 since it went public last month.

The stock was up 28.8% at $8.14 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Knightscope.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KSCP)

EXCLUSIVE: Knightscope CEO On Stock Volatility, Company Focus Following IPO
Knightscope Partners With Global Security And Facility Services Company
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Turns Lower; Dow Dips 350 Points
Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Rises 1%; BioDelivery Sciences International Shares Spike Higher
32 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's moving William Santana LiNews Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com