Why Knightscope Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ: KSCP) is trading significantly higher Monday morning after the company announced a partnership with Allied Universal to provide autonomous security robots.

Knightscope will provide Allied Universal's U.S.-based customers with Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) to help deter crime, enhance situational awareness and improve security professional safety.

Allied Universal Technology Services, a division of Allied Universal, will offer Knightscope’s technologies for deployment in the U.S. effective immediately.

"Partnering with Allied Universal is a perfect recipe for success - robots are deployed to do the monotonous, computational heavy work while the strategic, hands-on activities are the responsibility of the humans," said William Santana Li, chairman and CEO of Knightscope. "We are excited for the future that this agreement will bring in driving steady long-term growth."

Knightscope is a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations.

See Also: Why Rivian Shares Are Rising Today

KSCP Price Action: Knightscope has traded as low as $5.91 and as high as $27.50 since it went public last month.

The stock was up 28.8% at $8.14 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Knightscope.