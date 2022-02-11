QQQ
-3.18
359.22
-0.89%
BTC/USD
-1954.39
41919.17
-4.45%
DIA
-2.50
352.17
-0.71%
SPY
-3.55
450.15
-0.79%
TLT
+ 0.89
134.89
+ 0.66%
GLD
+ 1.61
173.25
+ 0.92%

Why Bloom Energy Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
February 11, 2022 8:55 am
Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) shares are trading higher by 8% at $16.73 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results.

Bloom Energy reported quarterly losses of 5 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 4 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $342.50 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $307.99 million by 11%.

Commenting on the fourth quarter and full year earnings, KR Sridhar, founder, chairman, and CEO of Bloom Energy said, “This was a record quarter and year for Bloom Energy. With nearly $1 billion in revenue, we are now at an inflection point. In many ways, as the energy industry transforms, we are in a category of our own with growing revenue, margin expansion, strong backlog and the best, most innovative solutions for customers who want low-carbon and resilient power today and a zero-emissions energy tomorrow. We are poised to capitalize on demand for clean energy, decarbonization, and the growth of the hydrogen and renewable fuels economy.”

See Also: NFL Expands Metaverse Reach Ahead Of Super Bowl Via Partnership With Roblox

Bloom Energy has a 52-week high of $43.92 and a 52-week low of $12.55.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

