NFL Expands Metaverse Reach Ahead Of Super Bowl Via Partnership With Roblox

The National Football League is expanding its reach in the metaverse through a new partnership with popular video game platform Roblox Corp RBLX. The announcement comes just days before Super Bowl LVI is scheduled to kick off.

What Happened: The NFL and Roblox on Wednesday announced the launch of "NFL Tycoon," a gaming experience that aims to engage the next generation of football fans in the metaverse.

"We see Roblox as an extension of NFL's real-life engagement platforms for emerging social connectivity where fans can learn the game and business side of NFL football," said Joe Ruggiero, SVP of consumer products for the NFL.

"This is a new frontier of how fan engagement will evolve for the League, and we are excited to be a part of this dynamic space that will continuously evolve over time with new experiences."

The NFL's first metaverse experience allows football fans to build, play and learn in their own NFL-centered world.

Over the course of the season, NFL Tycoon will host virtual live events that coincide with the NFL calendar. The first of which is called "Destruction House," an interactive event inspired by the NFL's commercial set to air during the Super Bowl.

Fans will be able to compete and "playfully destroy" a house where they can unlock and purchase new and limited-edition virtual goods inspired by Super Bowl LVI, which will feature the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. On Super Bowl Sunday, fans will be able to watch the commercial within the Tycoon experience.

NFL Tycoon is currently available for Roblox players who want to try out the role of an NFL team owner and run their own franchise. The Roblox community will also be able to enjoy traditional NFL football gameplay within the experience at certain points throughout the year.

Why It Matters: The NFL will be the first official major sports league to offer a persistent experience on Roblox. It wouldn't be surprising to see other sports leagues follow in the NFL's footsteps.

"We are excited to see sports and entertainment evolve to bring in fun, authentic and engaging experiences that push the boundaries of creativity and bring fans closer to some of the biggest moments in sports and culture," said Christina Wootton, vice president of global brand partnerships at Roblox.

RBLX Price Action: Roblox shares lost 0.79% Thursday, closing at $69.92.

Photo: screenshot from NFL Tycoon trailer.