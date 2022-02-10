QQQ
-0.09
356.22
-0.03%
BTC/USD
+ 112.57
43986.13
+ 0.26%
DIA
-0.55
350.77
-0.16%
SPY
+ 0.50
445.60
+ 0.11%
TLT
+ 0.80
134.18
+ 0.59%
GLD
+ 1.76
171.32
+ 1.02%

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 10, 2022 4:32 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) stock moved upwards by 8.4% to $16.8 during Thursday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 269.6K shares come close, making up 8.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) shares moved upwards by 6.65% to $7.05. The company’s market cap stands at $498.2 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock moved upwards by 3.58% to $1.0. The company’s market cap stands at $388.7 million.
  • U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) shares moved upwards by 3.09% to $3.83. The company’s market cap stands at $193.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares increased by 2.25% to $1.81. The company’s market cap stands at $28.8 million.

Losers

  • Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares declined by 7.0% to $26.25 during Thursday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 353.2K shares come close, making up 20.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) shares fell 2.31% to $3.82. Astra Space’s trading volume hit 389.5K shares by close, accounting for 6.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $986.7 million.
  • Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) stock declined by 1.73% to $13.1. The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) stock fell 1.63% to $1.82. The company’s market cap stands at $35.4 million.
  • Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) shares decreased by 1.2% to $4.15. Desktop Metal’s trading volume hit 147.2K shares by close, accounting for 2.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) stock fell 1.12% to $5.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $397.2 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) stock moved upwards by 9.7% to $7.25 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $512.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. read more
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares moved upwards by 2.6% to $1.19 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $105.5 million. read more
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) stock moved upwards by 12.6% to $3.75 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $35.8 million. read more