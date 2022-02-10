11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) stock moved upwards by 8.4% to $16.8 during Thursday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 269.6K shares come close, making up 8.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) shares moved upwards by 6.65% to $7.05. The company’s market cap stands at $498.2 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock moved upwards by 3.58% to $1.0. The company’s market cap stands at $388.7 million.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) shares moved upwards by 3.09% to $3.83. The company’s market cap stands at $193.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares increased by 2.25% to $1.81. The company’s market cap stands at $28.8 million.
Losers
- Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares declined by 7.0% to $26.25 during Thursday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 353.2K shares come close, making up 20.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) shares fell 2.31% to $3.82. Astra Space’s trading volume hit 389.5K shares by close, accounting for 6.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $986.7 million.
- Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) stock declined by 1.73% to $13.1. The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) stock fell 1.63% to $1.82. The company’s market cap stands at $35.4 million.
- Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) shares decreased by 1.2% to $4.15. Desktop Metal’s trading volume hit 147.2K shares by close, accounting for 2.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) stock fell 1.12% to $5.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $397.2 million.
