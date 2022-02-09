QQQ
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 9, 2022 6:00 pm
Gainers

  • Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) shares increased by 10.3% to $2.78 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Bone Biologics’s trading volume hit 412.8K shares by close, accounting for 26.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $28.7 million.
  • Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) stock rose 10.23% to $19.07. The company’s market cap stands at $603.4 million.
  • Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) stock increased by 4.35% to $46.0. This security traded at a volume of 94.2K shares come close, making up 7.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) stock increased by 4.22% to $13.58. The company’s market cap stands at $186.5 million.
  • Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) shares increased by 3.91% to $4.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $286.8 million.
  • GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) shares moved upwards by 3.72% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.

Losers

  • Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) stock decreased by 16.6% to $3.22 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.8 million.
  • Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) stock fell 12.32% to $124.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 57.1K shares, which is 6.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $22.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) shares fell 6.63% to $0.31. The company’s market cap stands at $26.6 million.
  • NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) shares decreased by 5.89% to $76.54. The company’s market cap stands at $7.9 billion.
  • CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) shares declined by 4.74% to $43.46. At the close, CareDx’s trading volume reached 165.0K shares. This is 24.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
  • Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) shares declined by 4.47% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
