12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 1, 2022 4:58 pm
Gainers

  • Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) shares increased by 7.3% to $1.32 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Epizyme’s trading volume hit 240.6K shares by close, accounting for 10.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $140.0 million.
  • Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) stock moved upwards by 6.52% to $4.08. Trading volume for this security closed at 108.0K, accounting for 11.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $319.1 million.
  • Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) stock rose 3.28% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.3 million.
  • Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares rose 3.04% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.
  • Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) stock increased by 2.89% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.5 million.
  • Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) shares moved upwards by 2.89% to $5.68. The company’s market cap stands at $386.1 million.

Losers

  • PetVivo Holdings (NASDAQ:PETV) shares fell 4.4% to $1.3 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $12.6 million.
  • Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) shares decreased by 3.53% to $4.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $638.9 million.
  • Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) shares declined by 3.48% to $4.45. The company’s market cap stands at $33.7 million.
  • Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) shares fell 3.03% to $4.17. Trading volume for this security closed at 127.9K, accounting for 0.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.7 million.
  • PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) shares declined by 2.87% to $2.2. The company’s market cap stands at $45.5 million.
  • Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) stock decreased by 2.77% to $66.58. Gilead Sciences’s trading volume hit 692.7K shares by close, accounting for 8.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $83.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

