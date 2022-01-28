QQQ
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 28, 2022 6:00 pm
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) stock increased by 6.7% to $2.08 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $26.8 million.
  • Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) shares rose 4.67% to $2.91. The company’s market cap stands at $728.0 million.
  • Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) stock moved upwards by 3.88% to $42.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) stock moved upwards by 3.07% to $0.65. The company’s market cap stands at $79.0 million.
  • Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares increased by 3.06% to $4.71. The company’s market cap stands at $192.1 million.
  • Hollysys Automation Tech (NASDAQ:HOLI) shares increased by 2.12% to $13.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $838.2 million.

Losers

  • Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares fell 5.2% to $0.39 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.
  • Ouster (NYSE:OUST) stock fell 1.66% to $2.98. Trading volume for this security closed at 52.3K, accounting for 2.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $511.3 million.
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock declined by 1.64% to $0.62. At the close, Exela Technologies’s trading volume reached 646.9K shares. This is 2.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $160.6 million.
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) stock declined by 1.62% to $9.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $431.2 million.
  • MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) shares declined by 1.36% to $8.75. The company’s market cap stands at $802.2 million.
  • Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock fell 1.35% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $413.4 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

