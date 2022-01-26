12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) shares increased by 6.4% to $6.82 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $166.5 million.
- Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) stock moved upwards by 5.02% to $56.0. The company’s market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
- PetVivo Holdings (NASDAQ:PETV) shares increased by 5.0% to $2.1. The company’s market cap stands at $20.4 million.
- Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) stock rose 4.74% to $30.0. Sierra Oncology’s trading volume hit 378.9K shares by close, accounting for 64.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $451.6 million.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) stock rose 3.6% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.9 million.
- Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) shares increased by 3.53% to $13.17. The company’s market cap stands at $945.5 million.
Losers
- Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) stock fell 18.4% to $1.55 during Wednesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 52.8K shares come close, making up 3.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.0 million.
- Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) stock fell 16.47% to $3.4. The company’s market cap stands at $309.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) stock declined by 11.19% to $8.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $384.5 million.
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock declined by 5.09% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million.
- Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) stock decreased by 5.03% to $103.18. At the close, Edwards Lifesciences’s trading volume reached 433.5K shares. This is 17.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $64.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) shares declined by 4.77% to $1.6. The company’s market cap stands at $113.6 million.
